All The Times Nancy Pelosi Put Trump In His Place

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi has been in the spotlight this week after her dramatic announcement that she is — finally — launching a formal impeachment inquiry into President Donald Trump. After years of deliberating, it is Trump’s reported pressuring of the Ukrainian president to investigate former Vice President Joe Biden’s son, Hunter Biden, that did it.
During her brief announcement, Pelosi spoke with her characteristic sobering straightforwardness, and she was able to get in more than one memorable line. One that stood out to us? "The president must be held accountable; no one is above the law."
This isn't the first time Pelosi put Trump in his place, from comments on the border wall to his love of playing golf. Ahead,
read more of Pelosi's memorable quotes.
