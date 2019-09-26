Although many celebrity couples throw lavish, media-riddled wedding parties replete with an entire fairy-tale Instagram feed, some choose to keep their nuptials a little more low-key. And that was certainly the case for Cassie Ventura. The “Me & U” singer, who goes by Cassie professionally, quietly married her bull rider boyfriend Alex Fine yesterday after less than a year of dating.
In a private ceremony in Malibu, 33-year-old Cassie and 26-year-old Fine wed only a few months after announcing their pregnancy in June. Fine, who is a professional bull rider and fitness guru (often seen training the likes of Kelly Ripa and a slew of Riverdale stars) proposed just last month. Since then, the couple have shared some adorable photos of their beachside engagement.
Advertisement
But, neither of them fessed up to their scenic ceremony. Instead, news of their wedding was actually shared by the person who married them, Peter Berg, a director and close friend of Fine’s.
According to Instagram, the couple went public with their relationship in December of 2018, less than a year after her split from long-time beau, Sean “Diddy” Combs. Cassie and Diddy’s long and storied relationship lasted over a decade when the 49-year-old rapper-producer signed Cassie to his label, Bad Boy Records.
Rumors of the couple’s engagement spread after Combs posted a picture of a diamond ring in 2014, though it was never confirmed that he popped the question. The long-standing music couple shocked fans when they called it quits just a few months after appearing together at the 2018 Met Gala. Nine months later, the Grammy winner was spotted with Lori Harvey, a 22-year-old model who happens to be Steve Harvey’s stepdaughter.
Still, Combs shared his congratulations after Cassie’s announced pregnancy on Instagram, writing “Congratulations @Cassie and Alex. I wish you all nothing but love and happiness.”
Cassie also posted some exciting pregnancy pics in her “birthday suit” since announcing the news of her first child.
Combs hasn’t mentioned anything regarding the surprise wedding, though he did just share this cryptic note on Instagram saying “keep going, I’ve got you -the universe.” In any case, it seems like the newlyweds aren’t wasting any time. Though it’s unclear when the couple is due, at this rate, a future baby bull fighter could arrive any day.
Refinery29 has reached to Cassie for comment on the nuptials.
Advertisement