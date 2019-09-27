Natasha Bedingfield Fights For Love In New Song “Kick It”

“There has been so much gun violence, even in the last year. If you say ‘Oh, that one shooting that happened,’ people will come up with many different ones in their head. I was talking to my friend one morning and thought ‘Oh, what terrible violence happened while I was asleep?’ For me, being relevant and in the time we’re in, you have to mention that part of where we are at right now, the challenges that we have, and how to fix them. There’s another song on my album called ‘Everybody Come Together,’ and we have to come together — all the countries in the world. In a time where we have so many issues to fix, we look to our metaphorical father figures to see how they’re going to fix it for us. What the song doesn’t say, but what I think is that we are those heroes. We have to look inside ourselves.

