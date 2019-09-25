Naomi Campbell Closed Saint Laurent In Sequins

And the highlight of the show was Naomi Campbell's return to the runway at Paris Fashion Week. She hinted at her comeback on Instagram, sharing a video of her from the couture spring 2002 show, modeling a 1971 sea-foam green fur coat. After closing this season's Saint Laurent show, she shared another photo of herself on the runway with Yves Saint Laurent himself, captioning the image with: “Mr. Yves Saint Laurent, you believed in me and stood by my side when I needed it most! Grateful for you and for all the memories we’ve made together over the years. Kind-hearted, creative genius and fashion visionary! We miss you dearly.”