Naomi Campbell Closed Saint Laurent In Sequins

This September, we saw a lot of designers reimagine earlier decades. For Micheal Kors it was World War II-era ‘40s, the ‘80s at Tory Burch, and on Wednesday, at Saint Laurent, it was the ‘70s — specifically, 1976. Creative director Anthony Vaccarello revisited Yves Saint Laurent's Le Smokings and Russian collections for new eyes and a long set of legs.
The pieces that were a nod to Saint Laurent's Le Smokings collection included a banker’s gold button blue blazer with YSL embroidered on the pocket, a cropped black velvet officer jacket with a strong shoulder, and short suit sets.
And the highlight of the show was Naomi Campbell's return to the runway at Paris Fashion Week. She hinted at her comeback on Instagram, sharing a video of her from the couture spring 2002 show, modeling a 1971 sea-foam green fur coat. After closing this season's Saint Laurent show, she shared another photo of herself on the runway with Yves Saint Laurent himself, captioning the image with: “Mr. Yves Saint Laurent, you believed in me and stood by my side when I needed it most! Grateful for you and for all the memories we’ve made together over the years. Kind-hearted, creative genius and fashion visionary! We miss you dearly.”
