Michael Kors’ Show Had The Highest Engagement On Social Media

Michael Kors is feeling more patriotic than ever after a trip to Ellis Island where he and his husband learned about what it was like for his immigrant grandparents when they arrived in the United States. As a result of the trip, the designer told Vogue he believes in the power of positivity. “As the world gets worse, it's the only ammunition we have,” Kors said. “The world was in upheaval, and Americans rolled up their sleeves and got to work.”
Kors showed his version of those sleeves and a lot more at the Brooklyn Navy Yard, where the designer set the scene for reimagining World War II-era American sportswear. Standout pieces include breezy pants with belts cinching the waist, striking plaids, pleated skirts styled with socks and peep-toe platform sandals, but as usual, Kors’ craftsmanship really shined in his precise tailoring. The collection was preppy but cool, thanks to Kors placing studs on a majority of the pieces.
WWD is reporting that Kors’ latest collection garnered more than 11,468,732 impressions online, a number based on the amount of comments and growth across Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram. That's up 1,363 percent, making it the most socially engaged show of New York Fashion Week. And what’s more American than our attachment to our phones?
