Michael Kors’ Show Had The Highest Engagement On Social Media

Kors showed his version of those sleeves and a lot more at the Brooklyn Navy Yard, where the designer set the scene for reimagining World War II-era American sportswear. Standout pieces include breezy pants with belts cinching the waist, striking plaids, pleated skirts styled with socks and peep-toe platform sandals, but as usual, Kors’ craftsmanship really shined in his precise tailoring. The collection was preppy but cool, thanks to Kors placing studs on a majority of the pieces.