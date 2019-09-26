Kylie Jenner has cancelled another scheduled appearance while she recovers from a flu-like illness. The star, who also had to skip the Emmys on Sunday, announced she would not be attending Balmain’s Spring 2020 fashion show this Friday, for which she was supposed to be the Artistic Director of Makeup.
"So as you know, I was getting ready to go to Paris for the Balmain show at Paris Fashion Week for the launch of my makeup collab with Olivier [Rousteing]," her tweet, which was a screenshot of a Notes App statement, reads. "Unfortunately, I’m really sick and unable to travel. I’m heartbroken to be missing this show, but I know that my amazing team, and my friends who are in town for the event, will help me be there in spirit."
Jenner encouraged her fans to watch the show and said she'd still be tuning in.
Original story published below on September 25.
Kylie Jenner's mysterious absence from the Emmys on Sunday night may have an explanation: TMZ reports that the reality star has been hospitalized for "flu-like" symptoms.
While a rep for Jenner did not immediately return Refinery29's request for comment, TMZ reports that she had been suffering from nausea and dizziness for several days, and has been admitted to the hospital, though her diagnosis is still unknown.
Jenner's symptoms apparently prevented her from attending the Emmys on Sunday night, which would explain why she didn't end up presenting alongside sisters Kendall Jenner and Kim Kardashian, as was previously advertised. While mother Kris Jenner is reportedly out of the country, TMZ says Caitlyn Jenner has been looking after her daughter.
It's been business as usual on Jenner' Instagram, with the star posting photos of her surprise Kylie Cosmetics collaboration with Balmain over the past few days. This means either Jenner's illness is not serious enough to prevent her from posting, or it's possible these videos were pre-recorded. Either way, Forbes' youngest self-made billionaire never stops working.
