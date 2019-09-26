Kylie Jenner Reportedly Admitted To Hospital

Kylie Jenner's mysterious absence from the Emmys on Sunday night may have an explanation: TMZ reports that the reality star has been hospitalised for "flu-like" symptoms.
While a rep for Jenner did not immediately return Refinery29's request for comment, TMZ reports that she had been suffering from nausea and dizziness for several days, and has been admitted to the hospital, though her diagnosis is still unknown.
Jenner's symptoms apparently prevented her from attending the Emmys on Sunday night, which would explain why she didn't end up presenting alongside sisters Kendall Jenner and Kim Kardashian, as was previously advertised. While mother Kris Jenner is reportedly out of the country, TMZ says Caitlyn Jenner has been looking after her daughter.
It's been business as usual on Jenner's Instagram, with the star posting photos of her surprise Kylie Cosmetics collaboration with Balmain over the past few days. This means either Jenner's illness is not serious enough to prevent her from posting, or it's possible these videos were pre-recorded. Either way, Forbes' youngest self-made billionaire never stops working.
