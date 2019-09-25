Starbucks Reveals Its New Line Of Holiday Tumblers & They’re Glittery AF

Starbucks wields enough holiday power to make the seasons change on its own schedule. The coffee chain wants to launch the PSL earlier than ever? It’s officially fall. When Starbucks wants to roll out its new holiday tumblers, well, ho, ho, ho then. If Santa is ever in need of some holiday spirit to power up his sleigh, Starbucks has the hookup.
Today Starbucks begins its three-month countdown to the release of all its tumblers and water bottles. Yes, it’s absurdly early to be counting down the days to the December holidays. We haven’t even started our countdown to Halloween, and what about Thanksgiving? (I guess it does make sense, considering fall started back in June in the grocery store aisles.) What we know now is that this holiday season will be all about glitter, the Mariah Carey classic. Here is a sneak peek of exactly what will be available in stores come December, all for under $25.