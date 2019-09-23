Please Find Lenny Kravitz’s Sunglasses

Lenny Kravitz has lost a “sentimental” pair of sunglasses, and is calling on the internet to help him find them.
On Monday, the singer explained the ordeal over Twitter.
“I’m missing this pair of sunglasses after my show in LA at the Shrine this weekend,” Kravitz wrote on the social media platform, along with photos of him wearing the glasses. “They are incredibly sentimental to me, they are vintage and they belonged to a family member. Hoping to get them back, no questions asked.”
He added that anyone with information can email kravitzglasses@gmail.com.
Kravitz seemingly loves sunglasses: He wears them constantly on stage, and his style ranges from aviators to tiny frames. (Want proof? Check out this pic of him rocking sunnies at the Glastonbury Festival in 1999.) Even his daughter Zoe Kravitz has gotten in on the cool sunglasses game. Maybe a sunglasses passion is genetic?
Though the missing glasses aren’t the only pair Kravitz wears, these particular glasses are featured in several other Instagram photos as well as the pictures Kravitz shared on Twitter.
Here is the full performance of Are You Gonna Go My Way with @cliftonandmelody. Let it be known that I was the one who was honored to play with these two wonderful musicians. Their dedication, love , and focus is inspiring. They blessed me beyond comprehension. Not only are they gifted but they are beautiful souls.
If someone does have Kravitz's beloved shades, the right thing to do is give them back. However, as someone who has lost (and occasionally found) countless pairs of sunglasses, I have a few suggestions for Kravitz before he calls upon a private investigator.
Did you check your beach bag?
The top of your car?
The Starbucks mobile pickup counter?
The place where you keep your dog’s leash?
...Your fridge?
"People are gonna be searching for these for years after he finds them down the side of his car seat and doesn't tell anyone," joked one fan on Twitter.
Though Kravitz was bummed he lost something special to him, he took the time to share his appreciation for those who came out to see him on tour this year.
“To all of you that supported me on this US tour: my utmost love and respect! Your love held me up, and together we raised vibration,” Kravitz wrote on Instagram Sunday. “See you on the next run. Keep representing!”
May the continued good vibes from fans help Kravitz discover what he lost...even if, you know, those sunglasses are just in the glove compartment or something.
Refinery29 reached out to Kravitz for comment.
