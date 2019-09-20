As the ladies moved en masse, there were the occasional scuffles with pedestrians who just wanted to get to their offices or cross the street for coffee ("Why was he mad?" Phoebe One asked. "Because it's creepy," Phoebe Two replied). But for the most part, the Phoebes chatted about their lives — at least two Phoebes were in the middle of wedding planning — as they walked through the crisp fall day, taking just as much enjoyment out of the experience as those who stumbled upon them.