Everyone’s favorite primetime drama that makes them bawl their eyes out at least once a week is finally back in full swing. While This Is Us tends to drop multiple clues at the end of its finales to tease the upcoming season, the third cycle truly left viewers confused and heavily anticipating what would happen next. Now that This Is Us season 4, complete with new characters, has been released, we're starting to understand a bit more about who everyone is.
The Golden Globe-winning series tends to have a few special guest appearances each season, including the likes of Ron Cephas and Phylicia Rashad, but for the most part the writers stick to telling stories that include the core cast (Milo Ventimiglia, Mandy Moore, Sterling K. Brown, Chrissy Metz, Chris Sullivan, and Susan Kelechi Watson).
The obvious exception to this rule is the addition of Jack’s (Ventimiglia) younger brother Nicky played by Michael Angarano. Well, Angarano’s guest arc must’ve been widely received because the show revealed ahead of season 4 that 11 (read it: e-l-e-v-e-n) new characters would join the show this season. And because we're talking about This Is Us, you know it won't stop there.
The series didn't give us all the answers up front. The teaser trailer only shows the slew of new actors in a quick succession of scenes with very little context. What else did we expect? Rebecca’s (Moore) voiceover merely stresses the importance of strangers and their unexpected roles in people’s lives and a possible theme for season 4.
But now, we know a little bit more about everyone, so we've got a handy guide to keep it all straight.
This story was originally published on September 24, 2019.