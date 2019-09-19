Poet Morgan Parker Wrote A Semi-Autobiographical YA Novel. Read It Here.

Oh, hell yes. I’m gonna write my paper on the Black Panthers. Mr. K will absolutely hate it. I stretch my arms and my back, grinning to myself. No one ever talks about the Black Panthers, except to imply that they were bad guys. Gun wielding and reckless, angry, a distraction from true progress and unity via MLK’s nonviolence. That’s how they tell it, if they even tell it at all. They’re a relic, a bad idea frozen in time. Meanwhile, I’ve heard they still hold Ku Klux Klan rallies a few towns away in Fontana. I guess some things outlive history, they get to grow into the present. Other things, other people’s stories peter out and expire, or else, get buried.