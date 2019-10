Hockley began this work after the 2012 Sandy Hook Elementary School shooting, where her 6-year-old son Dylan was killed along with 25 other children and educators. "The rewarding part of this is saving lives," she tells Refinery29. "It's the only reason I do what I do. Every time I look at our anonymous reporting system and I see another intervention take place, I see that there's another family that's staying whole. I'm doing this to keep kids alive and keep families intact, and I'm proud of how that happens. I wanted to make sure other families didn't have to go through my experience."