Keep Your Fairytales — WENS Is No One’s Cinderella

"But really, I've always felt like an outsider with my friends and it wasn't a bad thing. I eventually owned up to it. If you asked my friends about me, they would probably say that I'm weird. [Laughs] But in the best way possible! I remember being younger when we'd talk about dressing up as [Disney] princesses. They'd say I could be Jasmine or Pocahontas. It resonated with me because — first of all, all the princesses are great, don't get me wrong. I'm not trying to hate on that. But it was always funny that because I have brown skin and hair, I was automatically pigeonholed into those two princesses. I ended up liking it, because, I thought If you think I'm those, then I'm different. And different is good. It's important to take power in that stance."