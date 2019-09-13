With this second book, the climate in the country today — and certainly racism isn’t anything new but the rhetoric is — has gotten to a point where I had to reaffirm what my son and what children already inherently know, which is that we are more alike than different. We have these differences but it’s more important to embrace what we have in common. I think that when children are hearing direct and subtle messages about a “them versus us” attitude, it’s really important that we combat that messaging. I think that these are life lessons or love letters to my son of what I hope to instill in him and what I think other parents will appreciate and want their children to embrace as well.