Macy's might be known for an epic Thanksgiving Day parade and being a one-stop-shop for everything from clothes to kitchenware, but here's another thing to associate the iconic department store with: an A+ beauty sale.
Consider your weekend plans sorted — at least when it comes to shopping, you'll have to figure out brunch on your own — because Macy's VIP sale is finally here. From Friday, September 13, through Sunday, September 22, every beauty brand is slashing prices 15% in stores and online. All you need to do is enter promo code "VIP" at checkout. All brands are eligible for the promo, so there's no better time to restock your go-to Clinique or treat yourself to a little Sunday Riley.
However, we get that counters upon counters of products (or pages upon pages for the online shopper) can be a bit overwhelming, so we've done a deep dive to find the rarely-discounted products that are worth snapping up during the sale. Here's what we're adding to cart.
