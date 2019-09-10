Tom Ford Made New York’s Underground Glamorous

In front of 180 guests who sat on metal folding chairs, Ford presented his version of athleisure: leather biker jackets, baseball hats, slouchy tank tops, long skirts with wide elastic waistbands, jersey gowns, and relaxed blazers. Tom Ford notably has said that he hates sweatpants and will not allow his son to wear them. Ford had similar thoughts about the nylon basketball shorts he sent down the runway. “These torture me,” Ford told Vogue of the shorts, while sharing he doesn’t let his son Jack wear them, even though his classmates do. “I’m always fascinated by things that ‘torture me.’”