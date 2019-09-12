Jersey Shore Star Mike “The Situation” Released From Prison

Consider the situation handled. Jersey Shore star Mike "The Situation" Sorrentino has been released from prison, according to NBC News. He left the federal prison in Otisville, NY on Thursday morning.
In October of 2018, Sorrentino was sentenced to eight months in prison for tax evasion, having pled guilty to one count. His Jersey Shore castmates showed up at the sentencing to support their pal.
Sorrentino and his brother Marc were accused of filing false tax returns and claiming personal items like luxury cars were business expenses. Marc pled guilty to one count of “aiding in the preparation of a false and fraudulent tax return,” People reports, and was sentenced to two years in prison.
“We are elated to finally close this chapter of our life. Thank you to our family, friends, and fans for the continuous love and support during this time, it brought us so much peace and comfort,” said Sorrentino and wife Lauren Sorrentino in a statement to Refinery29. “We look forward to continuing our life as husband and wife and working on baby situations! We truly believe that the comeback is ALWAYS greater than the setback and we can’t wait to show the world ours.”
Sorrentino starred on MTV series Jersey Shore from 2009 to 2012. He returned to the reality show for Jersey Shore: Family Vacation in 2018. The third season of the series heavily features Sorrentino and documents his court case leading up to his imprisonment.
"We filmed a lot of season 3 already, because we documented Mike's wedding, and his court, and leading up to [him going to jail], so Mike's gonna be a huge part of the season," cast member Vinny Guadagnino told Entertainment Tonight in May of 2019. "And in the time since he's been away, we haven't really even been filming that much. Because we can't really do the show without Mike."
Sorrentino was pleased to be out of prison, where he allegedly played Scrabble with Fyre Festival creator Billy McFarland.
“Turn up we free !!!” tweeted Sorrentino.
Sorrentino’s Jersey Shore family was thrilled to have him back. Nicole "Snooki" Polizzi shared an excited Seinfeld GIF in Sorrentino’s replies.
“The fam is back together,” tweeted JWoww. “Such a happy #jerzday.”
The fam is back together 🙌🏽❤️ such a happy #jerzday 🤗 tune in to the new episode of #JSFamilyVacation TONIGHT at 8/7c! pic.twitter.com/zNoUwNqz34— JWOWW (@JENNIWOWW) September 12, 2019
Even prison can't keep a Jersey family down.
