Jersey Shore Star Mike “The Situation” Released From Prison

“We are elated to finally close this chapter of our life. Thank you to our family, friends, and fans for the continuous love and support during this time, it brought us so much peace and comfort,” said Sorrentino and wife Lauren Sorrentino in a statement to Refinery29. “We look forward to continuing our life as husband and wife and working on baby situations! We truly believe that the comeback is ALWAYS greater than the setback and we can’t wait to show the world ours.”