It’s been three and a half years since we bid adieu to the Crawleys, their servants, and the august old house they all call home. That’s 42 months without a glimpse of Lady Mary’s (Michelle Dockery) artful sneer, 1,282 days without a Dowager Countess (Maggie Smith) quip, and 30,768 hours without a single person being wrongfully accused of murder, or dropping a soup bowl (missteps of equal importance on this show). In other words, it’s been a while, and you could be forgiven for not remembering every single detail of where we left off.
But with the Downton Abbey movie just days away from its theatrical release, it’s time to catch up with our favorite British aristocrats and those who dress, serve, and cook for them. Picking up in 1927, just two years after the end of the show, the film centers largely around one major event: a visit to Downton Abbey by King George V and Queen Mary. But don’t worry, there’s lots of room for the intrigue, banter, and romance we’ve come to expect from this lot. Just add a tiara or two!
Ahead, we’ve broken down each character’s story arc from the series finale. (If you want a more narrative recap, you can find that here.) From Daisy and Andy’s fraught courtship, to Mr. Molesley new career, and Lady Edith’s “English version of a happy ending,” it’s all here to refresh your memory ahead of the royal visit that will undoubtedly put everyone on edge, and re-open wounds we thought long-closed.
Welcome back to Downton! Now what is a week-end?