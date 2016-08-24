Downton Abbey ended too soon for many viewers. After the finale in March, fans were left wondering what would've happened to their favorite characters years down the line. This week, the show's creator and writer, Julian Fellowes, offered his vision of the future for Lady Mary (played by Michelle Dockery).
In a conversation with Deadline, the creator spoke about what he thinks might've happened to a number of Downton characters had the show continued past six seasons and beyond. Fellowes believes that Lady Mary, for one, would have kept the beautiful Crawley estate in order, well preserved, and in the family.
"My own belief is that Mary, whether you like her or dislike her, is a hard worker, and she’s practical. I think she will employ the kind of advice that she needs," Fellowes told Deadline, noting that many of the houses from that era did indeed survive. "She would probably have opened the house to the public in the 1960s, as so many of them did, and she’d have retreated to a wing, and maybe only occupied the whole house during the winters."
As for the rest of the Crawleys? Well, we know that Mary was pregnant with another child when we said goodbye to the family. Mary's son George, of course, would have fought in World War II — and then hopefully come home to start his own family and eventually inherit the estate. As Fellowes said, "Let's hope he gets through the war and has children of his own."
