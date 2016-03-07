Flash-forward a few months later. It's the holidays and the house is in wedding-prep mode for Edith and Bertie's New Year's Eve nuptials. The lovely Rose returns from the States with Atticus, sharing the news that they've had a baby girl. Anna is 10 days away from her own due date, but continues to work. What could possibly go wrong?



The scheming Denker has unearthed Spratt's secret about moonlighting as Cassandra Jones. She breaks the news to Violet, but doesn't get the reaction she'd hoped for. Instead of firing Spratt on the spot, Violet thinks it's hilarious. Tough break, Denker.



Her son Robert isn't as chill when it comes to Cora. He's miffed that her work at the hospital is interfering with wedding planning. Rose reads between the lines and takes him to a hospital meeting where Cora is in full #GirlBoss action. She tells her uncle that he more or less needs to deal with the fact that Cora is a working woman or he'll lose her. He decides he's proud and stops pestering her.



Carson's health has forced him to resign from his job, which is a major blow to Lady Mary. She's more relaxed when it comes to accepting Henry's new career development. He and Tom have secretly started up Talbot and Branson Motors, a garage and car dealership. Mary lets go of her snobby ways and approves the business plan while dropping her own bombshell: She's pregnant.



Rose's visit has also had an effect on Daisy. She decides she needs a new 'do, so she grabs Mary's new hair dryer and a pair of scissors. The resulting mop looks like a serial killer hacked at her hair with an axe, forcing Anna to intervene. She gives Daisy the Sibby Special, a fringed, Anna Wintour-esque bob that's really not that flattering. Andy, however, can't resist a makeover and the cut strikes up a renewed flirtation between the two servants.



The developments keep coming in. Anna goes into labor in Mary's bedroom while returning the hair dryer. Good thing Dr. Clarkson was invited to wedding! The good doctor also has welcome news for Isobel and Dickie, who are now married. Turns out his anemia isn't as pernicious as first suspected. He may be iron-deficient, but he's not dying.



Following a moment with Robert that's both sweet and pathetic (subtext: "I can't believe someone is finally marrying ME! Unlucky, spinster-old ME!"), Edith finally gets her happy ending with Bertie. Or, as Violet puts it, "the English version of a happy ending."



Actually, everyone gets a happy ending. Barrow, enjoying a day off from Dullsville, is able to finagle the butler job, with Carson staying on as a sort of advisor. Anna and Bates welcome a baby boy and get to spend the night in Mary's bed, which is an exciting prospect if you're not a Turkish bachelor. Daisy agrees to move in with Mr. Mason, all the while winning over Andy. Mr. Mason and Mrs. Patmore pair off, as do Molesley and Baxter. Robert and Cora share a tender moment. Edith's editor, Laura, catches the bouquet after flirting with Tom all day (hint, hint). The clock strikes midnight and everyone cheers. Downstairs, Mrs. Hughes strikes up "Auld Lang Syne." Upstairs, Violet manages to get in one last bon mot about clinging to the past.



That's all, folks. The show that started with the Titanic's sinking ends with a snowy celebration and the unsinkable Dowager Countess. We can live with that.