How To Trade In Your Old Phone For The New iPhone 11

Make sure you have whichever device you're looking to trade in ready to go, and visit Apple's trade-in website here . If it's a phone, enter the maker of the phone (if it's a non-Apple device, depending on who makes it, you might still have the option to earn money for trading it in) and then the model. You will be prompted to answer whether the phone is in good condition, which just means that it turns on and off, the cameras and buttons work, and there are no scratches. Then, you'll be presented with an estimated trade-in value, which you can redeem for an Apple gift card or receive as credit in the App Store. Depending on your model, you are eligible to receive up to $600 in credit. (The program accepts every iPhone from the iPhone 6s to the iPhone XS Max and everything in between.)