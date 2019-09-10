How To Trade In Your Old Phone For The New iPhone 11

Apple's keynote today underlined the company's growing emphasis on sustainability and its commitment to making its tech greener, especially with the announcement of its 100 percent recycled-aluminum new iPad and Apple Watch models. But equally important to this mission is the responsible recycling of devices, which Apple makes easier with a trade-in program. Trading in is, obviously, good for the planet, but it also makes everything a lot cheaper as a consumer. The new iPhone 11 starts at $699, $100 less than last year's iPhone XR launch price. But if you trade in an eligible device, you can get the newest model for even cheaper — to the tune of $399, or $17 per month. Similarly, the iPhone 11 Pro's $999 total can drop to a cool $599 or $24.95 per month with the trade-in program. Here's how it works just in time for iPhone 11 preorders, which start this Friday.
Make sure you have whichever device you're looking to trade in ready to go, and visit Apple's trade-in website here. If it's a phone, enter the maker of the phone (if it's a non-Apple device, depending on who makes it, you might still have the option to earn money for trading it in) and then the model. You will be prompted to answer whether the phone is in good condition, which just means that it turns on and off, the cameras and buttons work, and there are no scratches. Then, you'll be presented with an estimated trade-in value, which you can redeem for an Apple gift card or receive as credit in the App Store. Depending on your model, you are eligible to receive up to $600 in credit. (The program accepts every iPhone from the iPhone 6s to the iPhone XS Max and everything in between.)
From here, you'll be instructed to back up your device and then wipe it before either mailing it in with an Apple-provided shipping label and kit or bringing it into your nearest Apple Store. If you opt for mail-in, expect the process to take two or three weeks before you see your credit. When you bring in an old device to an Apple Store to trade it in for a new one, though, you can do it all in one transaction. Apple will then either reuse your old device by selling it to a new owner as a refurbished device, recycle it, or, if it's an iPhone, disassemble it and recover its inside materials.
Of course, this isn't just limited to phones. You can get up to $1,400 for trading in an Apple computer, up to $110 for an Apple Watch, and up to $335 for an iPad — and you can redeem your credit for any new device on the lineup. If you're in the habit of trading up whenever a new iPhone launches, though, you might instead consider the iPhone Upgrade program, where you're guaranteed a new iPhone every year after you pay 12 monthly payments (which cover the full cost of your phone and AppleCare for it). Pricing for this plan starts at $35.33 per month with the iPhone 11.
