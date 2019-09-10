We love our bods the way they are; but good, smoothing shapewear is a little like makeup — sometimes we just feel more comfortable with an extra layer. Kim Kardashian West famously copped to wearing up to three layers of compression gear post-pregnancy (and we all know that she’s such a shapewear devotee that she started her own brand). But we’re not here to talk about the newly renamed Skims — we’re here for a great big sale on Spanx, the original maker of lady-lump-friendly compression clothing.
After a little over 20 years in business, Spanx is still a hot commodity — which is why, after we spied the announcement of an up-to-50% off flash sale hosted by Nordstrom Rack, we practically sprinted to our browsers. This going-fast, three-day event has a little bit of everything from Spanx’s many body-friendly offerings: shapewear, tights, bras, undies, and workout goodies (not to mention more leggings that we could count). Click through to stock up on all the curve-hugging gear that’s going to get you through the holiday season, and act fast — the sale ends on Friday and the most popular goods — black opaque tights!— are getting snatched up quick.
Advertisement
At Refinery29, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our market picks are independently selected and curated by the editorial team. All product details reflect the price and availability at the time of publication. If you buy something we link to on our site, Refinery29 may earn commission.
Advertisement