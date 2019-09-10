Letter From Harvey Weinstein’s Former Lawyer Reveals Plan To Discredit Accusers

"I thank Jodi Kantor, Megan Twohey and Ronan Farrow for forcing me to confront the colossal mistake I made in working for Weinstein two years ago," she wrote. "While painful, I learn so much more from my mistakes than my successes. When the first woman went on record accusing him of sexual assault, I immediately resigned and apologized, but that was not enough. My law firm went from 95% to 100% victim side and that’s where we stay, winning victories for clients against Bill Cosby, Paul Marciano, Bill O’Reilly, and many others you’ve heard of. To those who missed my 2017 apology, and especially to the women, I apologize again. I judge others not by their one worst mistake but their lifetime of work. In my case that is over three decades of fighting mostly for the underdogs against the powerful. Because of our many wins, my law firm has grown to on the largest victims’ rights firms in the country. I’m always humbled by the trust that our clients have in our hardworking team and our promise to them is that will continue to fight tirelessly for their rights."