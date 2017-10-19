Attorney Lisa Bloom Is Being Harassed Online Because Of Harvey Weinstein Association

"There are a lot of brave people telling stories of sexual harassment every day," she said. "I am happy to confer with anyone who reaches out, confidentially and free, for anyone who needs guidance, and tell them if we can’t help you, here’s where you can go. I think we’re having a great conversation around sexual harassment...A lot of what lawyers do is confidential, and a lot of what I do is empowering women to make the decision [whether or not to act]."