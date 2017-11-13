Should Women Represent Men Accused Of Sexual Assault?

"Because of attorney confidentiality rules, I can't talk about that in any detail. I can say that I agreed to come into it to get him to change his response. My client Janice Dickinson, for example, had been litigating for almost three years against Bill Cosby because he called her a liar. And my client Jill Harth got fired from jobs after Donald Trump called her a liar. So I thought, I've never been invited to be in the room before, with somebody who was accused of – at that point it was only verbal comments. So I thought, here's an opportunity to change the narrative. Would he be willing to acknowledge wrongdoing and apologize and promise not to disrespect the women?"