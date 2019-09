Should Women Represent Men Accused Of Sexual Assault?

"Because so many people reached out to me and told me they were hurt seeing me advising him in any capacity, seeing me connected with him in any capacity. And I get a lot of hate no matter what I do. I always have and in the last couple of years I think it's escalated significantly because of social media and I've done a lot of controversial cases. So initially I just shrugged it off. But then I looked at it a little more closely, especially because it was coming from people who typically have not been hateful towards me , and I realized that people were expressing to me that they were really hurt. And I certainly don't want to hurt anyone."