The Real Housewives Dominated NYFW — Don’t Act Like You’re Surprised

Kaitlin Reilly
Photo: Fernanda Calfat/Getty Images.
The women of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills have officially taken New York — or New York Fashion Week, at least. Fashion designer Kyle Richards summoned her co-stars Erika Girardi, Lisa Rinna, Denise Richards, Teddi Mellencamp Arroyave and Dorit Kemsley to the city this weekend for a very special project: modeling Richards’ new fashion line, Kyle & Shahida. 
Kyle & Shahida is co-designed by Shahida Clayton, of the brand Shahida Parides. The pair’s new line features lots of comfortable, colorful items like flowy floral robes, tunics, and evening wear. What that grabbed attention over the line’s caftans, however, were the women wearing them.
While many of the Housewives have modeling and acting backgrounds, never before have the Bravo stars been featured at NYFW together. It was such a big deal that Vogue even featured the Housewives’ catwalk strut on their website’s homepage. 
Fans were giddy over the whole thing.
The Bravo cameras were there to capture the entire event, and if there was any drama behind the scenes, we didn’t see it (or maybe we were just distracted by the floral print robes?). Two new cast members of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills watched from the sidelines: NYPD Blue star Garcelle Beauvais and party planner Sutton Stracke, who will join the series next season following the exit of longtime castmate Lisa Vanderpump.
The launch of Richards’ line comes after shutting down her Los Angeles boutique, Kyle by Alene Too, in the fall of 2018. A rep for the Housewife told Page Six that she planned to open a brick and mortar store in West Hollywood in 2019, which will no longer be affiliated with one-time business partner Too.
