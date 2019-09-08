Laquan Smith Says The Yeehaw Agenda Is Here To Stay

On Sunday, he introduced a new level of fun with his spring 2020 offering in front of famous faces (as well as aspiring ones), including singer Kehlani, Fantasia, rapper Young Guns' Young Chris and Bad Girls star Shannon Clermont. Early in the runway show, a male model wore a shirt featuring the now-iconic phrase from Pretty Little Liars' Laura Dern’s Renata Klein: "I will not, not be rich" and it became clear it was a theme for Smith's most cohesive runway collection to date.