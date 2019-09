To think that there are people out there who wanted Dorothy dead comes as no surprise. Her newfound calling of creating rights and establishing agency for the sex workers she once worked alongside makes her an obvious target by anyone standing to profit off of the women working on the streets and in front of the camera in the porn industry. We see her return at the start of season 2 a changed woman. She has joined a feminist group and she comes back to Times Square to face her former pimp CC (Gary Carr) , who would seem like the most likely suspect in her murder...had he not already been killed in the previous episode.