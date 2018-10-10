"I feel like one of the problems we have right now is that we don’t have any good models for how to handle these kinds of situations in anything resembling a healthy or progressive way beyond 'cancel that person,'" Gyllenhaal told Vulture. From her perspective, she explained, the work of The Deuce was too important to let the news about Franco cancel it all. "I felt that it would have been a terrible shame to stop telling that story. I had so much more to say about all of these things by playing Candy, and I know that Emily [Meade], who plays Lori, and Dominique [Fishback], who plays Darlene, and Jamie [Neumann], who plays Dorothy, also had feminist interest in continuing this story."