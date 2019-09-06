Ever since my first job at MTV working as a music programmer, I can't stop trying to match people with music they might like. So, I wrote a book called Record Collecting for Girls and started interviewing musicians. The Music Concierge is a column where I share music I'm listening to that you might enjoy, with a little context. Get everything I've recommended this year on Spotify, follow me on Twitter or Facebook, and leave a comment below telling me what you're listening to this week.
Dominic Sen "Hear Me"
Groove your way into September with this nugget. Alex Cohen made new music as her sci-fi alter-ego, pop star, and Galaxy M64 émigré, Dominic Sen. I didn't know aliens would appreciate a calypso-influenced beat so much, but there's something about the effects in this song that do remind me of a spaceship taking off. The real alien story can be found in the lyrics. When Cohen sings, "You don't know what it's like," I want to simply respond by welcoming her to Earth.
Ambré "fubu"
You may already be a fan of Ambré and not even know it — she won a Grammy in 2019 for her songwriting on the H.E.R. album and has already toured opening for Kehlani. And she's only 23. This sexy song will slide nicely into your makeout playlist, or your chill out playlist.
Ryahn "Sad Boy"
Ryahn offers her response to the ages-old query: is it better to have loved and lost than never loved at all? And, according to her, knowing love is always the choice one should make. She explains why with her seductive lyrics and singular guitar style. Some songs propel you forward, this one beckons to you to stay a little longer.
The Still Tide "Change of Address"
Anna Morsett leads The Still Tide, with her voice and guitar playing. There's something so introspective about this song, both lyrically and musically, that it hardly seems like anyone else could possibly have been involved. It's a gorgeous, mood-lifting song that's great for dancing around to in your bedroom with headphones on.
Denitia "Waves"
A final moment of musical happiness comes this week from Denitia, who sings to us about the joy found in a lover's arms. It's a lo-fi song that sings the praises of what exactly she loves about the object of her affections, sounding not unlike a Shakespearean sonnet. Love is all around, so why not get lost in it?
