Trader Joe’s New Everything But The Bagel Dip Is Going To Be The End Of Bagels

After quite literally giving us everything, it seems like bagels are getting phased out of the “everything bagel” equation. Thanks to Trader Joe’s magical seasoning, it’s been about everything but the bagel (EBTB) for a while now. But that might not be a totally bad thing.
Trader Joe’s just added Everything But The Bagel Greek Style Yogurt dip to its dip selection. Unlike the chocolate hummus, this TJ’s brand dip is an easy favorite. It takes tangy and creamy yogurt and mixes in sea salt, sesame seeds, poppy seeds, garlic, and onion. The biggest EBTB fans might remember this old Trader Joe’s recipe for a similar dip that uses sour cream as a base and sprinkles of EBTB seasoning and chives for flavor.
Ironically, it seems like the best way to enjoy this dip would be with bagel thins. Get the full everything bagel experience, without the bagel. But if you’re not trying to disrespect bagels like that, there are plenty of other ways to enjoy. Take notes from TJ’s recipe and add chives to take your yogurt dip to the next level. Serve with baby carrots and fancy crudités at your next part. Or spread it over some rye bread and stack it high with pickles and turkey. This dip just opened the door to all the new ways you can consume copious amounts of EBTB seasoning.
