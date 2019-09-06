In the next few weeks, I ended up having this cool, personal Renaissance. I went to New York and L.A. where I was writing and traveling. I found empowerment in my freedom as opposed to loneliness. When I came back to Nashville, I had a writing session with Will Stone, who had known me and my ex and seen my transformation through the breakup. He'd also just been through a super-similar breakup; we had been couple friends, so that came from such a real place for both of us. We also wrote with Robyn Collins, who is this phenomenal writer who is like my Nashville mom. She sent this prayer and affirmation before we started that was so powerful; no one had done that before. It put me in a place to recognize, wow we are doing something important and I am putting out something that someone needs to hear. The song just fell out. It follows the path of my healing.