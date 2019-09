Your Next Favorite YA Novel-Turned-Movie Is An Abortion Road Trip Comedy

Well, there was a lot of arguing with each other over salads at Panera Bread at first. We think we lost them a few patrons after we shouted the word “fetus” a few too many times. We knew there would be a certain level of anxiety regarding these subjects, but we saw that as an opportunity rather than a hindrance. The key was in the characters. Bailey’s attitude allowed us to have so much fun without making light of the situation. She could poke at Veronica in the way only someone who knows you too well can. We really believe humor is one of the best ways to make a subject less scary. Hopefully, by the end of the book, the reader is less nervous about the topic and can see that getting an abortion isn’t something that needs to be clouded in shame.