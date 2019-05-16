YouKnowMe: Women Are Tweeting Their Abortion Stories, But Something's Amiss

But there was a glaring omission in some British people's irate tweets about the situation in Alabama – the fact that abortion law in one corner of the UK is even more draconian. Women in Northern Ireland are subject to one of the most severe abortion bans in the world – under a law from 1861, it's banned in all circumstances other than when a woman's life is at risk – and women in Northern Ireland also face life imprisonment themselves if they procure an abortion, as well as the medical staff who carry out the procedure.