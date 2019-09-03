Sunday Riley's Latest Launch Is Going To Be Your Fall Skin MVP

Sunday Riley stans may swear by Good Genes, the brand's top-selling potion that delivers brighter skin thanks to powerful AHAs, or the retinol-infused Luna Sleeping Night Oil, which helps minimize fine lines and uneven texture overnight — but there's a new holy-grail coming to shelves this month. Meet Ice Ceramide Moisturizing Cream, the cult skin-care brand's take on a nourishing ceramide cream.
Quick science lesson: Ceramides are naturally present lipids that bolster the skin barrier. The fatty acids in ceramides are especially key if you have dry skin, since they help lock in moisture so your skin stays hydrated round-the-clock. With ceramides as the key ingredient, this moisturizer will be especially useful in the colder, windier temps that will be descending this fall.
"I created Ice Ceramide Moisturizing Cream because, as a person with dry skin, I wanted something rich and soothing as we go into the colder months, something that instantly absorbed into my skin for ultimate softness and glow," Sunday Riley, the founder of the brand, tells Refinery29.
The texture is as decadent as it sounds, falling somewhere in between whipped cream and cake frosting. It may be a little heavy for oily skin, but dry or combo skin types will drink it up. Or, you can reserve this thick moisturizer for in-flight use, when the dry air is known to dehydrate skin.
In addition to ceramides, this moisturizer is packed with other hydrating ingredients — like red algae extract, squalane, and coconut extract (which lends a subtly sweet scent) — to help soften and plump skin. At $65, it's not exactly the same as stopping by the drugstore for a tub of CeraVe, but rest assured that it's a truly formidable opponent against dry skin.
