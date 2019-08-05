Story from Skin Care

Sunday Riley Has Officially Landed At Ulta Beauty

Karina Hoshikawa
Photo: Courtesy of Sunday Riley
It's been a great summer for Ulta shoppers. In July, beloved affordable skin-care brand The Ordinary hit the beauty retailer's shelves, and now, they've scored another major get: Sunday Riley.
As of today, the high-performance luxury skin-care brand is joining Ulta's roster, with in-store rollout timed for later this month. “We are honored to join the Ulta family and bring our high performance products to the skin-savvy Ulta clients,” Sunday Riley herself tells us.
That's right: From the fan-favorite Ceramic Slip cleanser to the exfoliating lactic acid treatment people can't get enough of, you'll be able to shop all of the brand's products while racking up those all-important Ultamate Rewards points. (Oh, and if you're a Diamond or Platinum member, you can even get an exclusive sample kit for free with any $30 Sunday Riley purchase.) And with that, Sunday Riley just officially made our Monday.
shop 9 products
INFO
Sunday Riley
Ceramic Slip Cleanser
$35.00
INFO
Sunday Riley
C.e.o Glow Vitamin C And Turmeric Face Oil
$40.00
INFO
Sunday Riley
Good Genes All-in-one Lactic Acid Treatment
$105.00
INFO
Sunday Riley
Luna Sleeping Night Oil
$105.00
INFO
Sunday Riley
Tidal Brightening Enzyme Water Cream
$65.00
INFO
Sunday Riley
C.e.o. Vitamin C Brightening Serum
$85.00
INFO
Sunday Riley
Blue Moon Clean Rinse Cleansing Balm
$50.00
INFO
Sunday Riley
A+ High-dose Retinoid Serum
$85.00
INFO
Sunday Riley
Martian Mattifying Melting Water-gel Toner
$25.00
At Refinery29, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our market picks are independently selected and curated by the editorial team. If you buy something we link to on our site, Refinery29 may earn commission.
