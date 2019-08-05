Sunday Riley Has Officially Landed At Ulta Beauty

It's been a great summer for Ulta shoppers. In July, beloved affordable skin-care brand The Ordinary hit the beauty retailer's shelves, and now, they've scored another major get: Sunday Riley.
As of today, the high-performance luxury skin-care brand is joining Ulta's roster, with in-store rollout timed for later this month. “We are honored to join the Ulta family and bring our high performance products to the skin-savvy Ulta clients,” Sunday Riley herself tells us.
That's right: From the fan-favorite Ceramic Slip cleanser to the exfoliating lactic acid treatment people can't get enough of, you'll be able to shop all of the brand's products while racking up those all-important Ultamate Rewards points. (Oh, and if you're a Diamond or Platinum member, you can even get an exclusive sample kit for free with any $30 Sunday Riley purchase.) And with that, Sunday Riley just officially made our Monday.
