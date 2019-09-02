Miles Teller Married Keleigh Sperry With A Hawaiian Beach Party

Miles Teller is officially a married man.
Teller and his longtime girlfriend, Keleigh Sperry, tied the knot in Hawaii, People reports, joining a growing number of celebrities to get married in 2019. The couple’s wedding weekend reportedly kicked off with a rehearsal dinner in Maui on Friday and featured a beach party on Saturday.
Teller and Sperry began dating in 2013 after meeting at a Grammys after-party. The couple then got engaged four years later in 2017.
The bride’s sister, Michelle Sperry Mear, shared a series of behind-the-scenes videos of the couple’s pre-nuptial festivities and neon after-party on her Instagram stories. Actors Nina Dobrev and Rebecca Rittenhouse were among the guests in attendance, according to Us Weekly. No photos from the event have been released yet.
Teller dished about the proposal in August 2017, which took place during a safari trip in South Africa. He explained that he led Sperry to a tree with a rose and note tied to it that read, “May 11th, 2013 – August 20th, 2017.” He then got on one knee and said, “This was the first day that I asked you to be my girlfriend, and today was the last day you woke up as my girlfriend.”
Teller isn’t on Instagram, but Sperry is, and frequently shares photo of the two of them. Recently, she shared a photo of them kissing during a vacation in Italy.
“40 more years of luck in love if you kiss in the cave. Here’s to you 66,” the caption read.
