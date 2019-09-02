Charlize Theron's Latest Hair Makeover Is An Iconic '90s Throwback

Charlize Theron is no stranger to hair dramatic transformations. The Academy Award-winning star has undergone striking beauty changes for both movie roles, such as her upcoming portrayal of Megyn Kelly in Bombshell, and red carpet appearances, like her micro baby bangs. Now, Theron has debuted a new super-short hairstyle, and it’s a throwback to supermodel Linda Evangelista.
Theron shared an image of her hair on Instagram. “She’s baaaaack,” she wrote, hashtagging #Fast9, a reference to her character Cipher in the Fast & Furious films. Cipher has apparently ditched the dreads for a bowl cut that is so precise, it looks like a ruler and level was used to get it straight. Theron’s hair also features sharp blond highlights with a brunette undercut.
Advertisement
The hairstylist, Adir Abergel, wrote on Instagram that he was “inspired by early images of Linda Evangelista shot by [photographer Peter Lindbergh].” In the ‘90s, Evangelista was known for her short hairstyles, which ranged from pixie cuts to side-swept A-line cuts to brunette bowl cuts. Abergel also thanked his team, writing, “It took some rad people to make this one come to life.”
It is unclear if this Theron’s actual hair as she shoots the ninth Fast & Furious movie. She was recently spotted with a dark brown pixie cut, perhaps in anticipation of filming. Refinery29 has reached out to Abergel for comment. One thing is for sure: Theron can pull off any hair transformation.
Advertisement