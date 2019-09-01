Is Brandon Flynn Of 13 Reasons Why Dating Anyone After His Last Big Breakup?

Romantic relationships play a huge role in 13 Reasons Why. Since the very beginning crushes, breakup, and hookups on-screen have kept fans glued to the screen. So, it’s natural that fans would be curious about the love lives of the series stars off-screen, which is why it’s no surprise fans are currently wondering who is Brandon Flynn dating, following his last big breakup?
Flynn is best known on the series for his role as Justin Foley, Liberty High’s resident bad-boy, turned semi-reformed addict (he’s still working on this one) slash Clay Jensen’s (Dylan Minnette) soon-to-be adopted brother. In 2017, Flynn dated English singer Sam Smith. But after only about nine months together, Smith and Flynn split up.
Advertisement
Since then, Flynn seems to be flying solo — or keeping any relationship totally under wraps.
Back in April,reports of Flynn dating fellow actor Richard Madden started cropping up after the two had been photographed together on more than one occasion. Flynn talked around the rumors in an interview with Variety back in June.
“It’s hard not to feel like something in my personal life is not being scandalized because that’s kind of the way it feels when you read headlines about yourself, especially when you read headlines that have this big bang to them, and then you read the article and you’re like, ‘Why did you write that article? There is actually nothing there,’” Flynn told the publication. “It’s all just something to egg on some sort of rumor cycle that will just keep going around until you finally get something that will actually just make it all true or false. So, it’s hard not to feel scandalized.”
Just as equally coy, Madden responded to the dating rumors by not really responding to the rumors during a May interview with The New York Times.
“I just keep my personal life personal,” said Madden, who reportedly ended his relationship with Ellie Bamber earlier this year. “I’ve never talked about my relationships.” So, not exactly a “yes they’re dating,” but not exactly a clear “no they’re not” either.
For the time being, it looks like fans will just need to focus on Flynn’s dating life on-screen. Because something tells us that the final season of 13 Reasons Why will be a doozy.
Advertisement