KKW Beauty Is Officially At Ulta Stores

Update: It's been two months since Kim Kardashian West announced that her makeup brand KKW beauty would be hitting Ulta Beauty — marking the first time the products have been sold a brick-and-mortar retailer — and the launch day is finally here. As of today, an assortment of KKW Beauty makeup products can be purchased online and at all Ulta store locations, including lipstick sets, eyeshadow palettes, and new holiday kits.
"Feedback from fans of the brand is so important to me, and I can’t wait to make KKW Beauty more accessible and available for swatching and try-on before purchasing," Kardashian West said in a statement.
Advertisement
This post was originally published on August 29, 2019.
Navigating the beauty industry as an entrepreneur is tough, but having a little sister who's running a billion dollar makeup and skin-care business helps a little. While far from new to the business, it seems that Kim Kardashian West is following in Kylie Jenner's footsteps. In case you forgot, Kylie Cosmetics launched in Ulta Beauty last November. And now, Kardashian West has announced that her brand, KKW Beauty, will soon be sold at Ulta Beauty stores.
While she hasn't revealed much more than that, she did inform her followers that it would be launching this fall. "I’m so excited to announce that @kkwbeauty will be coming to @ultabeauty this fall," she captioned an announcement post on Instagram. "Stay tuned for more details."
That still leaves us with questions, including the exact date, which products will be available, and if it will be online, in-store, or both. If she is taking notes from her younger sis, then we'd guess that she'll start off with a few products at first — maybe her contour kits or perfume — and then slowly release more throughout the year.
Either way, it's bound to be successful knowing that Jenner's products flew off Ulta Beauty shelves upon the brand's release, and with product sell-out status, KKW Beauty can surely expect the same.
Advertisement