Sasha Obama Is Reportedly Headed To University Of Michigan For College

Sasha Obama has been spotted at campus orientation for the University of Michigan, according to The Detroit News. The paper reports students have seen the youngest daughter of President Obama on campus with what appeared to be Secret Service agents.
"I was walking by pushing a vacuum and she walked out right in front of me," third-year student Zach Lassen told them. "I said, 'Excuse me.' It was a crowded hallway with her and some Secret Service dudes."
The University of Michigan did not immediately respond to Refinery29's request for comment, but The Detroit News says the 18-year-old is enrolled in classes that will begin on Tuesday.
Advertisement
However, UM spokesman Rick Fitzgerald told the outlet that the school "cannot confirm the enrollment of any student. Classes do not start until next week, and we are weeks away from official enrollment information."
Her sister, Malia Obama, is currently in her third year at Harvard University after taking a gap year.
"For those of us who have daughters, it just happens fast," President Obama said at a reception for the Beau Biden Foundation back in 2017, according to a clip posted by WDEL radio. "I dropped off Malia at college, and I was saying to Joe and Jill [Biden] that it was a little bit like open-heart surgery."
He joked that he was proud he hadn't cried in front of her, but "on the way back, the Secret Service was off, looking straight ahead, pretending they weren't hearing me as I sniffled and blew my nose. It was rough."
If the reports of Sasha Obama's enrollment are accurate, Secret Service is likely following Obama around right now with tissues in hand.
Advertisement