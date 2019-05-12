Michelle Obama Shares An Emotional Tribute To Her Family For Mother’s Day

This Mother’s Day, we’re lucky enough to celebrate with the GOAT mom: Michelle Obama. The beloved former First lady took to Instagram to honor the holiday.
Obama posted a family photo, flanked by her mother, Marian Shields Robinson, and her daughters, Malia and Sasha Obama. Like the best-selling writer that she is, Obama wrote a beautiful caption for the image, reflecting on motherhood and growing up. She related a story about growing up in Chicago and how Shields Robinson would always have “a snack and a listening ear” when she came home from school. Obama took that value with her when she became first lady, writing that her mother was a “a guiding light through whatever fog was clouding my path.”
Advertisement
Shields Robinson also stood up for Obama when she was a child. She writes about an apparently very “disastrous” second grade, and while she didn’t elaborate, we can all remember awful moments in elementary school. When Obama told her mom about it, Shields Robinson “marched into the school to figure out what was going on.”
As a mother herself, Obama had to raise her girls in the public eye. We can only imagine how difficult that must have been, but today, Malia and Sasha are stunning, proud women in their mother’s photograph. This also marks the first time we have officially seen the Obama daughters publicly since they left the White House (read: not photos leaked by snitching friends). Obama says that Shields Robinson “listened more than she lectured; observed more than she demonstrated,” and thanks her mother for the lessons that she taught her about raising children — and it shows in Malia and Sasha.
View this post on Instagram
Growing up, every time I’d come home from school with a story to share, my mother was there with a snack and a listening ear to hear about what was on my mind. When I came home with a tale about my disastrous second-grade classroom, she marched into the school to figure out what was going on. And as I grew older, including up through my years as First Lady, she was always there for me as a guiding light through whatever fog was clouding my path. She’s always listened more than she lectured; observed more than she demonstrated. In doing so, she allowed me to think for myself and develop my own voice. From an early age, she saw that I had a flame inside me, and she never tempered it. She made sure that I could keep it lit. Mom, thank you for kindling that fire within me, and for your example as a mother and a grandmother to our girls. We would never be who we are today without you. #HappyMothersDay, Mom. Love you. ❤️
Advertisement