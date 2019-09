Michelle Obama Shares An Emotional Tribute To Her Family For Mother’s Day

As a mother herself, Obama had to raise her girls in the public eye . We can only imagine how difficult that must have been, but today, Malia and Sasha are stunning, proud women in their mother’s photograph. This also marks the first time we have officially seen the Obama daughters publicly since they left the White House (read: not photos leaked by snitching friends ). Obama says that Shields Robinson “listened more than she lectured; observed more than she demonstrated,” and thanks her mother for the lessons that she taught her about raising children — and it shows in Malia and Sasha.