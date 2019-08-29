Camila Cabello Says Her VMA Performance With Shawn Mendes Was “Simple & Real”

It seems Camila Cabello and Shawn Mendes might never tell us if they're dating, but they've been doing a whole lot to show us. They've been spotted holding hands and making out repeatedly since they released the single and music video for their collab "Señorita." Their hot and heavy MTV Video Music Awards performance did nothing to quell the rumors.
While they didn't seal it with a kiss, they did everything but, and according to a video Cabello shot with Vogue before the show, what we see is what we get.
"The performance tonight is really just very simple and real," she told the outlet as she was getting red-carpet ready. "It's just us two on stage and just beautiful cozy lights. If I wasn't nervous, I feel like it would actually make the performance worse."
Little did she know it would go on to be one of the most talked-about performances from the night, with not just fans, but fellow celebs crossing their fingers the two would kiss on stage. Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas were spotted enthusiastically rooting from the audience for the kiss to happen.
Unfortunately, Cabello did not spill any tea about her relationship with Mendes in the video. But, he did briefly show up during filming, when Cabello realized they were running out of time to hit the carpet. She joked about getting a foot massage and the two shared a laugh before he slipped away.
Watch the full video below.
