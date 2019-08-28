Jesca Hoop Struggles With Gossip & Honest Expression With "Shoulder Charge"

"The motivator was feeling like I couldn't talk about certain subjects in life for fear of opening up a can of worms. I can't imagine a person in life who doesn't feel like if they talk about a certain something that they went through, that they wouldn't be marked with that experience. We, as human beings, gossip about each other. If someone goes through something that is anti-social, we're all going to talk about it, we're going to know about it. Unless it's hurting someone else, we should feel free to talk about what we experience. The fact that certain groups of people have to remain quiet about certain human conditions or things they struggle with, or the walls they come across — the fact that we as humans are not frank and honest about what it is to be human, the different dynamics, elements, and variations within the human race, that we have so many walls up causes us to clam up and causes us to be depressed and isolated.