The Most Eye-Catching Beauty Moments From Afropunk

aimee simeon
Photographed by Polly Irungu.
There’s a running list of things that won’t fly at Afropunk Festival: Sexism, ageism, ableism, racism, homophobia, fatphobia, and transphobia are all discouraged at the annual two-day event. But on the list of things that are welcome at Brooklyn’s Commodore Barry Park are creativity, individuality, and anything that celebrates Blackness.
All three were evident in the sea of bold beauty looks that decorated the park over the weekend. Festival-goers paraded the grounds in futuristic takes on classic natural hairstyles, from spiked Bantu knots to colorful Fulani braids. Accessories were everywhere, spanning from gold clasps on braids to splashy floral headpieces. The makeup was equally striking, with intricate face paint and bold eyeliner making appearance on many melanated attendees.
Of course, we couldn't leave the event without snapping our favorite beauty looks first. Scroll through some of the stunning Afropunk hair and makeup moments, ahead.
1 of 11
Photographed by Polly Irungu.
Somehow the spiked ends make these Bantu knots look even more bold and badass.
2 of 11
Photographed by Polly Irungu.
Decorating your braids with a loose garland that trickles down to your outfit feels more ethereal than the standard festival flower crown.
3 of 11
Photographed by Polly Irungu.
At Afropunk, Lady Liberty has microbraids, a floral crown, and — yes — she's Black.
4 of 11
Photographed by Polly Irungu.
Beautiful, brown skin is the perfect canvas for neon makeup, just take this hot-pink eyeshadow look as an example.
5 of 11
Photographed by Polly Irungu.
These bright purple Fulani braids decorated with gold accents could easily take you from Afropunk Festival into the final days of summer.
6 of 11
Photographed by Polly Irungu.
Festival makeup isn't limited to neon colors and white face paint. You can dramatically wing your black cat-eye out towards your temple to create an edgy vibe.
7 of 11
Platinum buzzcuts were everywhere this summer, but this leopard-print dye job makes a strong case for getting creative with your fade.
8 of 11
This Afropunk look is the perfect mix of festival and functional: pain-free knotless braids that you can swoop from side to side and blue eyeliner for a pop of color.
9 of 11
Braids, Bantu knots, and face gems are the perfect Afropunk trifecta.
10 of 11
This mythical ram headpiece adorned with flowers was on the whimsical side of the things. If you're an Aries, you might want to save this to your Pinterest board.
11 of 11
These chunky, shoulder-sweeping locs are proof that your style (protective or natural) doesn't have to be all about the inches.
