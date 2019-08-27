The Most Eye-Catching Beauty Moments From Afropunk

There’s a running list of things that won’t fly at Afropunk Festival: Sexism, ageism, ableism, racism, homophobia, fatphobia, and transphobia are all discouraged at the annual two-day event. But on the list of things that are welcome at Brooklyn’s Commodore Barry Park are creativity, individuality, and anything that celebrates Blackness.
All three were evident in the sea of bold beauty looks that decorated the park over the weekend. Festival-goers paraded the grounds in futuristic takes on classic natural hairstyles, from spiked Bantu knots to colourful Fulani braids. Accessories were everywhere, spanning from gold clasps on braids to splashy floral headpieces. The makeup was equally striking, with intricate face paint and bold eyeliner making appearance on many melanated attendees.
Of course, we couldn't leave the event without snapping our favourite beauty looks first. Scroll through some of the stunning Afropunk hair and makeup moments, ahead.