Lisa Vanderpump's SUR Faces Lawsuit After An Extreme Food Poisoning Claim

Lisa Vanderpump’s restaurant SUR is the subject of a lawsuit, the details of which are not for the faint of heart — or the faint of stomach. A woman is claiming that she spent five days in the hospital with a violent bout of food poisoning after eating at the West Hollywood establishment.
According to court documents obtained by The Blast, the woman began vomiting and defecating uncontrollably while she was still at the table. On August 19, 2017, the woman allegedly ordered “white fish with orange cream sauce” while visiting the restaurant made famous by Vanderpump Rules. About one hour into the meal she alleges that “her head suddenly whipped back, causing her body to move backwards as well, as she felt a hot sensation rise from her stomach, into her chest, and then into her throat that she was unable to control.”
It allegedly got so bad that the woman fell to the floor and began to “defecate through her clothing,” the lawsuit continues. The suit claims that she was transported to Cedars Sinai Emergency Department, and she spent five days in the hospital, three of which were in the intensive care unit.
Nathalie Zapata, co-owner of SUR, made a statement in support of the cleanliness of the restaurant and expressed reservations that the incident even occurred. “Nothing is more important to us than the care and enjoyment of our patrons. We have maintained our ‘A’ rating from the Department of Health and regular checks from the Health Department. We have no record of this ever happening from two years ago in 2017,” she told People. “We or our attorneys have yet to see the complaint just filed, 24 months after this alleged incident.”
This is not what the suit alleges. It claims that SUR was “inspected by the Health Department on or around July 14, 2017, during which the Health Inspector found seven violations, including unclean food contact surfaces, the presence of rodents, insects, birds and/or other animals, and substandard equipment and utensils.”
Zapata still remains skeptical, telling People, “If someone had vomited and defecated on the floor, it would have immediately been reported to the Health Department and would have been on our cameras or others.”
Refinery29 has reached out to Lisa Vanderpump’s representatives regarding the lawsuit.
