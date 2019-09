“The Man” touches on a lot more than the privilege of being believed. Swift alludes to the trial and the excuses women hear for not being believed about sexual misconduct, possibly, when she sings the lines: "What I was wearing / If I was rude." Swift writes about how she wonders how her career would go if she were a man . “I’m so sick of running as fast as I can / Wondering if I'd get there quicker if I was a man ,” she sings in the chorus. And, she calls out the double standard of working harder and then getting questioned for if the subsequent success was deserved. This fed-up tone is the same approach she took to her testimony in court against Mueller. “You’re supposed to be really polite to everyone,” Swift told The Guardian. “Something snapped, I think.” She refused to back down or sugarcoat her statements.