Scooter Braun Shares Message Of Support For Taylor Swift's New Album

Scooter Braun wants to be a lover, not a fighter — at least when it comes to showing support over Taylor Swift's seventh album. On Friday, Justin Bieber and Ariana Grande's manager — who purchased Swift's masters in his acquisition of Big Machine Records — extended an olive branch to purported enemy Swift in a tweet.
"Regardless of what has been said the truth is you don’t make big bets unless you are a believer and always have been," Braun wrote. "Congrats @taylorswift13. Supporting was always the healthier option. #brilliantalbum #brilliantcampaign congrats."
Despite the warm wishes, many Swifties hit back at Braun in the replies, with some saying that a "healthier option" would be to give Swift control of her masters instead.
Advertisement
Regardless of what has been said the truth is you don’t make big bets unless you are a believer and always have been. Brilliant album with #Lover. Congrats @taylorswift13. Supporting was always the healthier option ? #brilliantalbum #brilliantcampaign congrats— Scooter Braun (@scooterbraun) August 23, 2019
Back in June, Braun's purchase of Big Machine Records caused Swift to slam the producer for "manipulative bullying" and claimed he actively "tried to dismantle" her career. Specifically, Swift accused Braun, a friend and one-time manager of Kanye West, of fanning the flames of Swift's feud with Kim Kardashian and West.
"When I left my masters in [Big Machine Records CEO Scott Borchetta's] hands, I made peace with the fact that eventually he would sell them. Never in my worst nightmares did I imagine the buyer would be Scooter," Swift wrote on Tumblr. "Any time Scott Borchetta has heard the words ‘Scooter Braun’ escape my lips, it was when I was either crying or trying not to."
While stars like Bieber came to Braun's defense, many other celebrities agreed with Swift's anger over the situation. Kelly Clarkson suggested Swift should rerecord her masters, thus devaluing Bruan's purchase. In August, just ahead of the Lover release, Swift revealed she will rerecord her first five albums.
"It's something that I'm very excited about doing, because my contract says that starting November 2020...I can record albums 1 through 5 all over again," Swift told Good Morning America. "I think artists deserve to own their work. I just feel very passionately about that."
Whether Swift accepts this support from Braun or not, don't expect him to make a cameo appearance in a future music video.
Advertisement